Nia Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.18. 89,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $289.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.53.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

