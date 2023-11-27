Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 129.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,000 shares during the quarter. Nordic American Tankers comprises approximately 2.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NAT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordic American Tankers Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
