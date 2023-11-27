North Peak Capital Management LLC Sells 944,839 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

North Peak Capital Management LLC cut its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,839 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises approximately 15.7% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.69% of Smartsheet worth $137,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 93.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.19. 345,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

