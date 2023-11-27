NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NBY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.84.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

