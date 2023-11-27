NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.32 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.84.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
