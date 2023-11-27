Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after buying an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.7 %

KEY traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 2,400,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,930,023. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

