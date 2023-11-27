Numerai GP LLC Buys 112,696 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,448.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

