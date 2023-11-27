Numerai GP LLC Buys New Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $22.31. 42,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,709. The firm has a market cap of $772.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

