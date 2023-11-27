Numerai GP LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 902,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,761 shares of company stock valued at $359,072. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.18. 1,472,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,230. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

