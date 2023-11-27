Numerai GP LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

