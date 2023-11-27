Numerai GP LLC Purchases 23,827 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,827 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NV5 Global worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NV5 Global by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Insider Activity

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,170 shares of company stock worth $584,031 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVEE traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $151.31.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

