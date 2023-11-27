Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 553,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,000. Cinemark accounts for approximately 1.9% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $8,537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 208.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.30. 462,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Read Our Latest Report on CNK

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.