Numerai GP LLC Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.6% of Numerai GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $97,170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after buying an additional 479,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 381,686 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $52.08. 555,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,308. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.