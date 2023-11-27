Numerai GP LLC Sells 209,993 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,993 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $42.96. 1,155,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.