Numerai GP LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.33. 1,764,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

