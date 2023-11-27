NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of NVR worth $77,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $73,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $27.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $6,167.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,575. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,412.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5,916.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6,035.93.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,361.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $50,089,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.