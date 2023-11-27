Oberndorf William E Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oberndorf William E increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 13.5% of Oberndorf William E’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after buying an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,823,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,141 shares of company stock worth $95,297,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $975.45. 60,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,164. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $879.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

