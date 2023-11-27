OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPAL. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 132,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,197. The firm has a market cap of $961.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.62. OPAL Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 943,941 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 237,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.