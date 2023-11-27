Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys 9,277 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Model N accounts for 1.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Model N were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. 36,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $117,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 136,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $117,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,068 shares of company stock valued at $768,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

