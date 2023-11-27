Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New $14.49 Million Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 123,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,000. OSI Systems accounts for 3.0% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their price target on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total transaction of $2,591,788.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,733 shares of company stock worth $5,015,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.13. 8,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

