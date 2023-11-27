Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $174.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 176.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 456563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.09. The stock has a market cap of £170.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Roch Doliveux purchased 36,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £98,996.20 ($123,853.62). In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Roch Doliveux acquired 36,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £98,996.20 ($123,853.62). Also, insider Michael Hayden acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($24,146.13). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,620. Insiders own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Featured Articles

