Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.95

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.95 and last traded at $160.29, with a volume of 604724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

