Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. 3,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 19.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 39.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

