Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,892 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $54,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.27. The company had a trading volume of 759,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,684. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

