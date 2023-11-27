Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,414 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $109,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.03. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $254.98. The company has a market cap of $472.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

