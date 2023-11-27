Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,643 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $75,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $209,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 602,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.95. 1,924,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,388. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $269.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.