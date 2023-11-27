Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 185,204 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $94,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

