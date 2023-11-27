Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,576 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $242,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $103.49. 9,335,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,874,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.