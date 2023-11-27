Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $120,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.30. The company had a trading volume of 393,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,719. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.51.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

