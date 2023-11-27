Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252,649 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of PG&E worth $69,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,110,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856,215. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCG

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.