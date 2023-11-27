Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $89.20 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $89,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. 535,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,570. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

