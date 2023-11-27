Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 579,607 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $117,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,830,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.09. 4,124,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,031. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

