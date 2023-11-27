Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Humana worth $105,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock traded down $4.81 on Monday, hitting $513.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.55. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

