Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,553 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $101,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.63. 474,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $274.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,756 shares of company stock worth $4,693,239 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

