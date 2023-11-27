Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $63,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 318,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,223,000 after buying an additional 47,974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $176.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

