Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,615 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $83,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.1 %

WDAY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.86. The company had a trading volume of 914,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,829. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.15, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.06. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.13 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

