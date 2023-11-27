Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,855 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $231,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $236.82. 83,747,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,210,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,565 shares of company stock worth $7,702,315. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

