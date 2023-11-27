Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 30,791 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $172,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 63,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 10,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.5% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.91. 2,772,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,893,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $442.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

