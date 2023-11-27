Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $86,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.32. 301,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,739. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

