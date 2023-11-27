Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $112,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $796.22. 212,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.09.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

