Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $66,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on C. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:C traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. 5,926,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,436,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

