Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,975 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $91,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $479.33. 1,561,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,323. The company has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

