Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,061 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $58,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.2 %

ADM stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $73.41. 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.