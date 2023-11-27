PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 39.6% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 62,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its position in PayPal by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 91,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. 6,543,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

