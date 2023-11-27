Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.25

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 65026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 1,030 ($12.89) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.89) to GBX 1,210 ($15.14) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 930 ($11.64) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 198,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

