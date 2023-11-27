Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,724,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.95. 530,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

