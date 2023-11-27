Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Presto Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 316,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Presto Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Presto Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.60. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $82.59.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 6.61%.

About National Presto Industries

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

