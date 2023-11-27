Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Park Aerospace accounts for 3.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 658,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PKE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,459. The firm has a market cap of $306.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.50. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKE

About Park Aerospace

(Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.