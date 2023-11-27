Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Village Super Market worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 25.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 201,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VLGEA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $24.59. 13,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $553.81 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

