Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ennis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ennis by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ennis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. 6,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,575. The company has a market cap of $553.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

