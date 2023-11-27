Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

